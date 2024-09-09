LONDON
London

    • 'Squeeze' headlines Western Fair Ranch Series

    Squeeze performs at the Western Fair, September 8, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Squeeze performs at the Western Fair, September 8, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    A taste of 80's nostalgia at the western fair last night.

    British new wave pioneers ‘Squeeze’ headlined the Western Fair Ranch Series.

    It was a rare Canadian stop for the eight-piece band's tour - celebrating their 50th anniversary, and announcing a new album.

    Other performers last night included 'The English Beat,' and 'The Box and the Spoons.’

