'Squeeze' headlines Western Fair Ranch Series
A taste of 80's nostalgia at the western fair last night.
British new wave pioneers ‘Squeeze’ headlined the Western Fair Ranch Series.
It was a rare Canadian stop for the eight-piece band's tour - celebrating their 50th anniversary, and announcing a new album.
Other performers last night included 'The English Beat,' and 'The Box and the Spoons.’
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 hospitalized, suspects sought after 'extreme case of road rage' in B.C.: RCMP
Mounties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are searching for two people allegedly responsible for a road rage incident that sent a couple to hospital with serious injuries, saying the suspects could be in another province.
Why is this village in Quebec facing a 370 per cent property tax hike?
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
Calgary's police chief speaks out against Alberta's anticipated photo radar crackdown
Calgary’s police chief has issued a grave warning about the potential impact of further restrictions on photo radar use in Alberta.
Woman who died in B.C. jail cell had asked to be taken to hospital twice, report shows
A woman who died from drug toxicity while in a B.C. jail cell asked to be taken to hospital twice in the hours after she was taken into custody in a case the province's police watchdog says again raises concerns over the treatment of intoxicated prisoners.
James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
Romeo Dallaire now recovered from severe infection: CTV News Exclusive
Romeo Dallaire is ready to return to public life again this fall after a serious health scare forced the retired lieutenant-general to postpone his cross-country book tour in March.
White Stripes sue Donald Trump over use of 'Seven Nation Army' riff in social media post
The White Stripes sued former U.S. president Donald Trump on Monday in a case that alleges he used their hit song 'Seven Nation Army' without permission in a video posted to social media.
Alberta protesters get 6 1/2-year sentences for roles in Coutts border blockade
One of two men sentenced Monday to 6 1/2 years for firearms violations and mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the time he has already spent behind bars has changed him and his "solemn weapon” is now love.
'You can't miss Luke Skywalker': Mark Hamill spotted filming in Manitoba town
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill rode through the streets of Stonewall, Man. last month filming scenes atop what looked to be an Army vehicle for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King's "The Long Walk."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.