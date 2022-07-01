Special Olympics athletes celebrate Canada Day with torch run

Special Olympics athletes celebrate Canada Day with torch run

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics was back in London on July 1, 2022. (Nick Paparella/CTV News London) The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics was back in London on July 1, 2022. (Nick Paparella/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa

Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.

Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill on Friday evening, as Canadians celebrated Canada's 155th birthday. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver