Special Olympic champions return to huge crowd of supporters at London International Airport
It was a welcome home fit for Olympic Champions.
London’s Special Olympians arrived at London International Airport Sunday afternoon, bringing home 10 individual medals, and one team medal.
“Goosebumps, goosebumps,” is the feeling described by Chris Lauzon as he walked into the terminal to see more than 100 family, friends and supporters of the local athletes.
Lauzon is a member of the London Blazers Floor Hockey Team which overcame illness and injury to win the gold medal over Alberta, Saturday afternoon in Calgary,
IN PHOTOS: Special Olympic athletes return home
“These guys have been a team for 15-20 years, and this is the first time they went to Nationals,” said Blazers Head Coach Todd DeSilva. “We had guys out sick, injured and we played shorthanded in the semifinals to get to the final. They played like nobody’s business and the results speak for themselves. I’m so unbelievably proud to coach them and help them achieve their goals.”
It was backup goalie Zack Griffith of St. Thomas, Ont. who stepped in when their starter became ill.
“I stepped up when Jesse got sick,” said Griffith. “I was not expecting to go in because my first game didn’t go as well as I thought but I’m proud of myself and my teammates.”
Zack Griffith of the London Blazers Floor Hockey Team shows off his gold medal from the Canada Special Olympics Winter Games in Calgary Alta. March 3, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Speed skater Jackson Tomlinson of Mt. Brydges, Ont. was greeted by his mother and young cousins when he game through the gate.
“I used to be from Milton and when I came home from the 2020 games we didn’t get anything like this,” said Tomlinson who won a gold, silver and bronze on the oval. “I had quite a few nerves going in and the first two days I would say were a disappointment. The last day with three finals I am proud of myself.”
His mother Jennifer was glowing when she spoke of her son’s performance.
“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” said Jennifer. “When he was diagnosed [with Autism] at the age of nine I didn’t know what the future holds. I am so thankful he found Special Olympics. Remember to never judge a book by its cover because disabilities come in all shapes and sizes.”
Skier Ben So won two gold medals and one silver at the Canada Special Olympics Winter Games in Calgary Alta. March 3, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Skier Ben So, who CTV News featured prior to the games, is the most decorated Olympian coming home. He won two golds and a silver in slalom on the slopes.
“It was great, thank you,” said So, a man of few words.
He said his fondest memory is a picture of him draped in the Ontario flag.
After 20 years of competing in Special Olympics, Lauzon said his dream finally came true.
“I started in 2004, and now in 2024 I finally did it,” said Lauzon, showing off his gold medal with a giant smile.
London’s other medal winners were speed skaters Cameron Banerjee (one gold, one silver) and Sara Albers (one gold, two silver).
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ex-Ontario nuclear power plant worker denied bail after allegedly leaking secret information
A former Ontario nuclear power plant worker charged with leaking secret information to a foreign entity or terrorist group has been denied bail.
Freeland promises to 'unlock pathways' to middle-class life in April 16 federal budget
The 2024 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.
Gusting winds, wind chill of -55: Here's Canada's weather forecast
Extreme cold and snowfall warnings have been issued for provinces and territories across Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
Toronto man shocked by package delivered to his mailbox
A Toronto man says that he discovered “nightmare fuel” – a container full of live cockroaches – in his mailbox after arriving home from a day of appointments with his wife and newborn daughter last week.
Quebec urges measles vaccination after 10 cases detected, mostly in Montreal area
Quebec public health officials are urging people to get themselves and their young children vaccinated for measles, a highly contagious disease that is making a comeback several years after its eradication.
Tents trashed as Halifax clears out homeless encampment designated for closure
Workers are clearing out a central Halifax homeless encampment today -- one week after a municipal deadline passed for residents to leave it and four other sites previously approved by the city.
The Body Shop Canada parent took revenue, left company $3.3M in debt: court docs
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is seeking creditor protection and closing a third of its stores because its parent company stripped the Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt, according to court documents.
Terrorism charges laid against man in Edmonton City Hall shooting
Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.
1st case of measles reported in B.C. over the weekend: Health Ministry
One case of measles was reported in B.C. over the weekend, the provincial Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement Monday morning.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.