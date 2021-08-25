South Bruce OPP investigating fatal collision

London, Ont -

South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision that took place early Tuesday evening, on Highway 21 in Kincardine Ont.

OPP constable Kevin Martin says at approx. 4:15 p.m. emergency crews responded to reports of a serious collision along Highway 21 involving a pick-up truck and motorcycle.

Two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken to a London Ont., hospital by Ornge air ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

The passenger was also sent to hospital and was pronounced deceased, Martin says in a release.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team are assisting the South Bruce OPP with the investigation.

Highway 21 was closed between Concession 7 and Concession 9 for the protection of emergency responders. It has since re-opened to traffic.