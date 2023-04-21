South Bruce leaders heading to Finland for nuclear waste tour

Municipality of South Bruce headquarters in Teeswater, Ont. on April 21, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Municipality of South Bruce headquarters in Teeswater, Ont. on April 21, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver