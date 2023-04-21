South Bruce leaders heading to Finland for nuclear waste tour
This summer, Doug Culbert will be heading to Finland. Not for its fjords and food, but for an up-close look at the world’s first underground nuclear waste storage facility.
“I’m quite excited. This is an excellent opportunity for the municipality,” said the Teeswater, Ont. resident.
Culbert’s home community, the Municipality of South Bruce, is sending a total of 12 local councillors, town staff, and residents to Finland this July to tour the world’s first attempt at a permanent underground storage facility for used nuclear fuel.
That’s because all of Canada’s used nuclear fuel, 5.5 million bundles worth, could soon be buried under 1,500 acres of farmers' fields, north of Teeswater, in South Bruce.
“Truly understanding the scale, what the footprint looks like in the community. What it looks like indirectly through the community. Other jobs, and impacts to local businesses,” said Culbert.
Finland is the first country to build a Deep Geological Repository (DGR) for its used nuclear fuel. About 6,000 tonnes worth.
“The DGR has now been constructed, so that we can start operations. The first five demonstration tunnels where we put the canisters are in place already. We have also constructed the encapsulation plant on top of it,” said Tiina Jalonen of Posiva Oy. “That is where the spent nuclear fuel will be put into the canisters and then sent downstairs with the canister shaft.”
Posiva Oy is the Finnish equivalent to Canada’s Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO). The NWMO is tasked with locating, constructing, and operating Canada’s DGR for high-level nuclear waste.
The world’s first Deep Geological Repository to store used nuclear fuel under construction in Finland in November of 2022. (Source: Posiva Oy)
According to the NWMO, Canada will have 106,000 tonnes of used nuclear fuel to bury when the country’s DGR is operational. That’s expected to happen by the year 2040.
“I have children here. Looking at the impact that will have on them, my neighbours, and future generations, and how can we help as the community of South Bruce, to solve this challenge as a nation,” said Culbert.
South Bruce isn’t the confirmed permanent home for Canada’s high-level nuclear waste, yet. The community has to vote on the proposed plan, as does the Saugeen Ojibway Nation.
There’s also a community in Northern Ontario still vying to host the $24 billion project.
The NWMO said they’ll decide which community will be become the permanent home to Canada’s high-level nuclear waste by the end of 2024.
