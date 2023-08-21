'Sorry, pardon me': Is London, Ont. really that polite?
London may be known for green trees and, lately, seemingly endless road construction, but now it has another claim to fame.
A new nationwide survey has found Londoners are among the most polite in the nation, with the Forest City just squeaking into the top 10 of the 44 communities surveyed.
But is the finding accurate?
CTV News London opted to survey those who move about regularly.
The first stop was taxicab driver Youssef El-Shourafa. In his 20 years of driving in London, he found the city turns a bit rude at night.
But that changes when the sun comes up.
“You see many nice people, especially in the daytime. 99 per cent of the people are very good,” he said.
Youssef El-Shourafa, a taxi driver in London, Ont. for 20 years, says London is polite, especially in the daytime hours. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)Off-camera, several city bus drivers CTV News London spoke with agreed, but passenger Samantha Howard is not so sure.
“We have lots of people that are sweet and help others on the bus, and others than just aren’t sweet,” she said.
Dog walker John Kilbourne sees the best of people on his travels.
“People are always courteous. I have not had any concerns. We’ve always had people give us help when we’ve needed an extra hand,” he said.
Cyclist Tristian Bienstman, who used to live in a locale that made the rudest cities list, agreed. He pointed to courteous London pedestrians as an example.
Tristian Bienstman formerly lived in a city that made the top 10 for being among the rudest in Canada. He says he noted an immediate change in attitude when he arrived in London, Ont. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) “More often than not, pedestrians in London will get out of your way, just to be polite,” he said. “I mean, they don’t have to.”
The list placing London in the top 10 for politeness comes with other surveys. They include the cities that swear and apologize the most.
In the region, Chatham-Kent made it into the top five in each, which suggested a lot of apologizing for four-letter words.
Back on the streets, CTV News London asked if there was any way the Forest City could improve its politeness.
Dog walker John Kilbourne thinks people in London, Ont. are polite and has never had any issues. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Bienstman was at a loss for words, and suggested residents are on track.
Meanwhile, El-Shourafa said more of us should use the words “Please” and “Thank you.”
Howard suggested people pay it forward, including picking up a stranger's cab or bus fare. It is something she has experienced both ways.
“I’ve been covered for and paid for lots of people,” she said.
For Kilbourne, however, he had one final thought to those who aren’t always kind.
“If you want to be treated fairly, treat others fairly, or face karma, and what goes around comes around,” he said.
