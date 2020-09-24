LONDON, ONT. -- Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in various locations across Middlesex-London, the village of Newbury and the Township of Adelaide Metcalfe, remain untouched by the virus.

About an hour's drive from London, Ont. the quiet town of Newbury is centrally located in the heart of the Four Counties area.

Although, the population of Newbury is 466 people, the rural community has managed to stay COVID-free since the pandemic began.

The Village’s Clerk Treasurer Betty Gordon, says they’ve been lucky when it comes to the spread of the virus.

"I don’t think we’ve done anything different than any other municipally has done. Smaller community, word of mouth, everybody knows one another- I think they try to take care of each other," said Gordon.

The biggest shopping center is the McNaughton’s Home Hardware Building Center, located on Hagerty Road. The store’s owner, Graham Young, says the community is adhering to the bylaws.

"I think Newbury is pretty proud of the fact that there’s been zero cases so far – I think overall as a community we‘ve kind pulled together, done our best and shop local."

Local resident, Elysia English, says it’s amazing that the community has been able to do everything they can to follow the health orders that are in place.

"It makes me feel safer to come out and know that some of my favourite local stores are following everything that’s mandated," said English.

As for gathering spots, there’s a small restaurant just before you enter Newbury, and a local park.

"It’s very popular with the splash pad, and the ball diamond, and the play area that we have," said Gordon.

London-Middlesex Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Chris Mackie, says residents in these areas have been very keen to respect public health measures around distancing wearing masks and limiting gatherings.

"It’s quite encouraging and perhaps a beacon for all of us to look to those communities of Newbury and Adelaide Metcalfe as examples of the sort of behaviour that I think we’re all striving for."

And although there are no cases in Newbury, Gordon says, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any in the future.

"We‘re not susceptible to it – I mean it’s possible that we can have one next week, but we all try to stay safe."