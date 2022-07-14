Some licensed child-care operators reluctant to opt-in for $10-a-day program

Licensed child-care facilities in London, Ont. are now able to opt-in for the Canada-wide $10-a-day program next week.

The City of London is launching the application for licensed childcare operators with a deadline of Sept. 1.

The program will offer $10-a-day child care by September 2025 to children under the age of six.

Fees will be reduced by 25 per cent for all Ontario families with children five-years-old and younger in licensed childcare centres, retroactive to April 1. In December there will be a 50 per cent cost reduction for 2022.

Ontario is the last province to make a deal with Trudeau's $30-billion national childcare program which is valued at $13.2-billion over six years.