Some Lambton-Kent-Middlesex voters misdirected to advance polls

Advance polling stations are open until 9 p.m. EST, Sept. 13, 2021. (Kristylee Varley / CTV London) Advance polling stations are open until 9 p.m. EST, Sept. 13, 2021. (Kristylee Varley / CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island