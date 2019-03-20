

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





More than 100 Londoners turned out at Centennial Hall to comment on the list of 19 transit projects under consideration by council.

The city aims to prioritize the list for funding from the $375 million available from the province and the federal government.

That list includes a new proposal to divide the Shift Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) plan into five independent segments.

Council has already heard from several former politicians including former mayor Joe Fontana and former councillors Paul Hubert and Harold Usher.

Wednesday night’s meeting will hear from the public.

Council will then debate and develop a Transit Plan based on the list next week.