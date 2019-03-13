

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





City staff have provided a list of alternative projects that council could choose from to develop an alternative plan to the Shift BRT plan.

London Mayor Ed Holder announced a March 31 deadline for council to choose projects that will be submitted for funding consideration from the upper levels of government that could bring up to $375 million.

The list includes breaking BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) into five independent routes, and some less costly options like synchronization of traffic lights and bus stop amenities.

Projects listed as 'Transit' meet all three or two out of three criteria for funding from senior governments.

Meanwhile 'Transit Supportive' meet only one of the three criteria for upper-level funding.

And 'Road Works' do not meet any criteria.

The criteria for the projects are; improving transit capacity, improving transit safety and quality and improving transit access.

Here is the full list of 19 projects being considered and their estimated cost (in millions):

Transit

Downtown Loop $28.5 Wellington Road Gateway $131.5 East London Link $120.2 North Connection $147.3 West Connection $72.2 Intelligent Traffic Signals (TIMMS) $28.0 Expansion Buses $25.2 On-Board Information Screens $5.0 Bus Stop Amenities $1.1 Pedestrian Street Connectivity Improvements to the Transit Network $21.8 New Sidewalks $11.1 Adelaide Street Underpass Active Transportation Connections $18.9 Active Transportation Improvements across Transit Route Bridges $31.4 Dundas Place Thames Valley Parkway Active Transportation Connection $4.0 Dundas Street Old East Village Streetscape Improvements $8.2 Oxford Street/Wharncliffe Road Intersection Improvements $17.8 Cycling Routes Connecting to Downtown Transit $7.7 Cycling Routes Connecting to Transit throughout the City $38.7 Enhanced Bike Parking $4.0

Projects 1-9 are considered 'Transit' while 10-19 are 'Transit Supportive.'