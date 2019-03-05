

CTV London





London Mayor Ed Holder has issued a letter detailing the path forward to meet his 60-day deadline to submit projects for government funding.

There is $375 million at stake and so the mayor wants a list of potential projects with cost estimates to be released March 13.

Londoners can then weigh in at Centennial Hall on March 20.

From there council will decide on which projects to submit for funding, however only projects that meet federal funding criteria will be chosen.

Non-transit projects like improved roads and bridges will not be on the list.

The initial list of 24 projects is being refined by city staff.