Social media threats in Woodstock, Ont. leads to charges

Two youth have been charged after threats were reportedly made on social media, according to police.

Around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Woodstock police responded to College Avenue Secondary School after threats were reportedly made on social media.

As a result of the investigation, police say a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl have been charged with public mischief.

The investigation is ongoing and the names of those charged will not be released by police as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.