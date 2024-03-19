Wintery start to the spring season
Although it might not look like it, Wednesday is officially the first full day of spring!
“Winter-like conditions [are] holding steady in southern Ontario and another round of snow on the way Wednesday,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “A cold front [is] coming through [Wednesday] morning, strong winds out of the northwest will develop through the day. That means blowing snow, flurries, and the potential for some snow squalls in parts of Midwestern Ontario.”
Atchison advises motorist to be cautious while travelling in squall-like conditions, “Blowing snow will be an issue.”
She said winds will be gusting out of the northwest at 40km/h to 60km/h in the afternoon.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Wednesday: Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Flurries at times heavy. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 after midnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 13.
Thursday: Cloudy. High minus 1.
Friday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.
Monday: Cloudy. High plus 3.
