LONDON
London

    • Snow squall warnings come down, blustery start to Tuesday

    Snow squall warnings for the London region, including Huron-Perth have come to an end. The snow squall warning for Grey-Bruce is still in effect.

    According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, Tuesday will start off a chance of light flurries with the main accumulation having already come overnight.

    "Most areas will [have] see between 1-5 cm of snowfall, temperatures on the cold side with wind chills feeling like anywhere from -9 to -11 C," she said.

    Winter officially arrives on Thursday but Atchison said it may not feel like it with a mild push of air moving into southern Ontario.

    Temperatures will climb back up into the single digits, with a high of 7 C expected on Christmas Day.

     

    HERE'S A LOOK AT THE REST OF THE FORECAST

    Tuesday: Flurries ending early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10.

    Tuesday Night: A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 9.

    Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

    Thursday:  A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

    Friday: Cloudy. High 3 C.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 5 C.

    Sunday: Cloudy. High 7 C.

    Monday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 7.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News