Snow squall warnings come down, blustery start to Tuesday

Snow squall warnings for the London region, including Huron-Perth have come to an end. The snow squall warning for Grey-Bruce is still in effect.

According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, Tuesday will start off a chance of light flurries with the main accumulation having already come overnight.

"Most areas will [have] see between 1-5 cm of snowfall, temperatures on the cold side with wind chills feeling like anywhere from -9 to -11 C," she said.

Winter officially arrives on Thursday but Atchison said it may not feel like it with a mild push of air moving into southern Ontario.

Temperatures will climb back up into the single digits, with a high of 7 C expected on Christmas Day.

HERE'S A LOOK AT THE REST OF THE FORECAST

Tuesday: Flurries ending early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10.

Tuesday Night: A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 9.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Friday: Cloudy. High 3 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 5 C.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 7 C.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 7.