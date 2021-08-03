RODNEY, ONT. -- It is a village that views itself as an undiscovered gem in southwestern Ontario.

The village of Rodney, located smack dab between London and Chatham, is doing all it can to attract youthful residents and families.

The effort is not only through marketing. The village is also undergoing a physical transformation.

Most major roads in town are being rebuilt and beautified, including the main drag.

It is a $5 million gamble to attract new residents and investments.

But the upgrades do not stop there.

Internet service is improved, and nearly $2-million in provincial tax funds have now been secured to upgrade the former community hall.

Plus, in first for this area, Rodney is looking to be the only place electric vehicles can get a charge between London and Chatham.

West Elgin Mayor Duncan McPhail hopes investors and those looking to settle long-term, will notice.

“Now they could look at us and think, "This is a nice little community, maybe we could do business and live in.”'

But businesses often like to go where young people want to be, and it seems not all of them are buying in.



Eric Gormley and Katherine Wiebe are a young couple who currently live in Rodney, Ont. They say upgrades to attract residents aren't enough to keep them in the village. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

Katherine Wiebe and her partner Eric Gormley plan to leave the village soon, and unfortunately the upgrades will not change their minds.

“Well, it’s just cosmetics really. There really isn’t that many businesses and jobs here for young people and if you want to go to school, you have to move, so no not really.”

A surprising reaction, some here say, given the housing boom in major centres which has priced many young people out.

Louann Saker came to Rodney from London 15 years ago. She’s noticed more young people in town, but remains baffled why more have not opted to settle here.

“We are so close to the 401, you just jump on the 401, and within 30 minutes you’re in London.”

It is a marketing fact the mayor shares with the young and investors, as he awaits new housing developments.

“When you have young people with young children move to your community, it gives you the opportunity to make your schools sustainable and make your businesses sustainable.”

And in time it just might happen, and if so, perhaps even those determined to leave will find their way back.

“Probably if we had a family or something we would move back because it is nicer to raise in a small family than a city.”