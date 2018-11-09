

Strathroy-Caradoc police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Friday morning that saw one vehicle end up upside down in a farmer's field.

The collision happened around 8 a.m. at Glengyle Drive and McEvoy Road.

A Ford Fusion ended up on its roof in a field after colliding with a minivan.

Police say six people, four from the car and two from the van, were transported to hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Officials can't say what role weather conditions might have played in the collision, but are calling for reduced speeds and greater separation between vehicles.

It was snowing at the time of the crash.

