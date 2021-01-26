LONDON, ONT. -- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared London police in relation to a case where a suspect injured his foot while attempting to flee officers.

The incident happened Oct. 1, when officers attempted to arrest a known drug dealer at White Oaks Mall.

Acccording to the SIU the suspect fled the mall, jumping fences into a nearby neighbourhood.

Police eventually caught the suspect who said his foot was injured, and he was taken to hospital.

He was diagnosed with two fractures and a dislocated toe.

The SIU found no evidence that police were responsible for his injuries.

The man was also found with a loaded gun and fentanyl upon his arrest.