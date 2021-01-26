Advertisement
SIU clears London police in relation to suspect who broke his foot fleeing officers
A Special Investigations Unit logo can be seen in this undated file photo.
LONDON, ONT. -- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared London police in relation to a case where a suspect injured his foot while attempting to flee officers.
The incident happened Oct. 1, when officers attempted to arrest a known drug dealer at White Oaks Mall.
Acccording to the SIU the suspect fled the mall, jumping fences into a nearby neighbourhood.
Police eventually caught the suspect who said his foot was injured, and he was taken to hospital.
He was diagnosed with two fractures and a dislocated toe.
The SIU found no evidence that police were responsible for his injuries.
The man was also found with a loaded gun and fentanyl upon his arrest.