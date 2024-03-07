'Significant rainfall' possible as Environment Canada issues special weather statement
Make sure your rain jackets and umbrellas are handy beginning late Friday, as a special weather statement warning of up to 40 mm of rainfall has been issued for the region.
According to Environment Canada, “significant rainfall” is possible beginning late Friday and lasting through Saturday as a low pressure system sweeps across southern Ontario.
Total rainfall amounts of between 20 to 40 mm are expected, with higher amounts also being possible.
Also included in the special weather statement are London-Middlesex, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Elgin County, Oxford-Brant and Sarnia-Lambton.
Rainfall warnings may be issued for some regions as the event approaches, Environment Canada said.
By Saturday night the rain is expected to taper to flurries as colder air moves into the region.
London’s upcoming forecast
Thursday night: Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h near midnight. Low 2 C.
Friday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the morning. High 15 C. UV index 3 or moderate.
Friday night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening. Periods of rain beginning late in the evening. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h late in the evening. Low 8 C.
Saturday: Rain. High 7 C.
Sunday: Flurries. Windy. High 0 C.
Monday: Sunny. High 7 C.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 11 C.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11 C.
