LONDON, ONT -- Showdown in the Downtown, a fundraising event put together by London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF), has raised $2.2 million for charity since it first began in 2009.

“It started out as a combat sports event, we would have professional and amateur boxers, mixed martial artists, kickboxers, perform in front of a live audience, and we would raise a lot of money and it would go to great causes,” said Site Chief for Medicine and Kidney Physician at University Hospital Dr. Faisa Rehman.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LHSF has had to shift their strategy this year. As a result, the 12th annual Showdown in the Downtown will be a free virtual concert, featuring the popular Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace (OLP).

LHSF posted a special video message on their social media from OLP’s lead vocalist Raine Maida.

Happening Sept 26th at 6 PM EST in support of Kidney Disease on the Showdown in the Downtown Virtual Fundraiser.

The virtual concert will be free-of-charge, in an effort to raise awareness for the various causes that are supported through the LHSF.

“During the concert, for people who are willing and able, they can make donations. But it’s not a requirement, we just want people to attend, learn about our different charities,” said Rehman

“We have seven different charities that are benefiting our community, all of the money stays in London."

Andrea Lee says she’s grateful for the generosity she received while battling a number of health complications as a result of a lupus nephritis diagnosis.

““I would not be here, definitely would not be here. One of the treatments which I was able to get - which actually was beneficial - cost quite a bit, because it’s an IV medication. Dr. Rehman was able to help me through the Kidney Foundation to get it covered, it cost around $20,000."

The concert can be viewed at the London Health Sciences Center website Saturday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m.