Should vaccines be mandatory in places of worship? Local religious groups weigh in

London, Ont. -

As more questions are being raised in Ontario about making proof of vaccination mandatory in gathering places, local religious institutions are navigating the best ways to tackle concerns.

St. Aidan’s Anglican Church is awaiting the decision of The Diocese of Huron on whether or not it will become mandatory to be fully vaccinated to attend in-person services at any one of their parishes.

Canon Kevin George says he, and most of his church’s members, would feel safer if they did.

“We have not yet implemented a vaccine mandate; however we have done everything we can to encourage our people to be vaccinated to come to church,” said George.

In the meantime, they continue to host services on a smaller scale both indoors and outdoors.

Over at Israel Temple of London, they have stuck with only virtual services since April 2020 and have strongly encouraged members to get vaccinated.

They plan on hosting their first in-person service for their upcoming High Holy Day, Rosh Hashanah, only for those who have been vaccinated.

Parishioners at St. Peter's Cathedral Basilica London, Ont. August 24, 2021. (Jaden Lee-Lincoln / CTV London)

“If you don’t have two vaccines and can show us, we’ll see you later. We’re being extremely careful on this,” said Jason Mandlowitz, president of Israel Temple of London.

Mandlowitz adds Temple members have been in full support of this decision. But for the Catholic Church, it has taken longer to come up with the right solution.

In a written statement to CTV News London, The Roman Catholic Diocese of London wrote:

"The Diocese of London is currently considering whether proof of vaccination could be required to enter a church, as well as how we would accommodate those with a medical exemption. Our priority is balancing the safety of our parishioners and ensuring access to the sacraments for the faithful."

At this time, the Ontario government has not indicated any decision to implement a vaccine passport policy to participate in social settings.