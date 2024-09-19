Shooting in London at unknown location
A shooting early Wednesday morning is being investigated by London police after a man showed up at hospital with gunshot wounds — the catch, police don't know where the shooting happened.
Around 3:25 a.m. police were told a victim showed up to hospital with the non-life-threatning gunshot wounds.
“While this is the city’s third reported shooting in under a week, investigators do not believe that the incidents are related at this time,” said Acting Det. Insp. Jeff Ordronneau, head of the Organized Crime and Support Branch. “If anyone has any information in relation to the incident, or the location where the shooting took place, they are encouraged to contact the London Police Service.”
The investigation is in its early stages, and investigators are asking anyone who may have information to contact police.
