Shine the Light campaign focuses on filicide

This year’s campaign honourees are survivor Jennifer Kagan and her 4 year old daughter Keira who had her life cut short by her biological father in an act of revenge filicide.

"Keira did not deserve to have her life taken away from her by a spiteful father," says Kagan. "I was begging with family court judges that Keira was in danger."

To help others in similar situations Kagan is pushing for legislative change.

"Keira’s Law contained within Bill C233 will raise the level of education on domestic violence for federally appointed judges," says Kagan.

"Jennifer’s story is so powerful," says Jennifer Dunn, the Executive Director of the London Abused Women’s Centre. "We want women to know that there are organizations that are in the community that can help them."

The Shine the Light campaign officially kicks at Victoria Park on November 1st and everyone is encouraged to take part in Wear Purple Day on November 15th.