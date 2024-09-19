Sheep farmer piloting using excess wool as field fertilizer

Jennifer Osborn, a local farmer, believes Canada, and really, the world, has a wool problem.

"Particularly in Ontario, most of our wool actually is burned, dumped or landfilled, which is really a shame. Farmers don't get a very good price for it. The international market doesn't pay anything for it. And wool is less than one per cent of the textile industry globally," said the Mount Forest area farmer.

As a regenerative sheep farmer at All Sorts Acres, Osborn started turning that excess wool from her own farm into wool pellets and spreading them on her garden and pasture. Wool naturally holds water extremely well and has other attributes that are good for the growing.

"It has more nitrogen content than any manure out there, including cow, goat, sheep, chicken and also mushroom compost. So, it's a really interesting material. We are kind of looking at it as a resource, instead of just to be used for clothing like hats, scarves, mitts and things like that. It's actually a really valuable resource," said Osborn.

Jennifer Osborn with her sheep near Mount Forest, Ont. on Sept. 16, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Anecdotally, wool and wool pellets have helped portions of Osborn's pasture over the past couple of years.

So, this spring, she partnered with Grey County Ag Services' Experimental Acres program for monthly soil testing to see how different levels of application of wool pellets impact the soil on small test plots.

"We need to learn to find out how we can use this incredible resource, this natural circular resource, as maybe not a whole replacement, but at least a supplement to some of the chemical fertilizers that are needed. But can we reduce that? Can we make it easier for farmers, while actually using a resource that farmers are paying to get rid of a lot of the time?" she said.

Osborn's EcoWool Pellets on Pasture pilot project is one of seven Experimental Acres projects that focus on sustainable and innovative agricultural ideas, taking place in Grey County this year.

EcoWool wool pellets. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Wool pellets as fertilizer or fertilizer supplement fit those parameters and Canada's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from synthetic fertilizer application by 30 per cent by 2030.

"Imagine if wool pellets could actually take the place of that because these are natural products. They last. They're good for the soil, but they're also good for the environment. So, they're not going to harm, they're not a poison," said Osborn.

Sheep at All Sorts Acres near Mount Forest, Ont. on Sept. 16, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

You can learn more about Osborn's EcoWool Pellets and Grey County's Experimental Acres by visiting EcoWool Canada and Experimental Acres.