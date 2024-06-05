Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London region
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for a large portion of southern Ontario, including parts of Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, London-Middlesex, Oxford-Brant, and Sarnia-Lambton.
A severe thunderstorm is also in effect for these areas.
Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to push into the region this afternoon and continue into the early evening as a cold front pushes through.
"You'll feel muggy conditions, heading out the door, grab your umbrella — we'll have a round of showers Wednesday morning and then expecting another round of showers and thunderstorms heading into Wednesday evening," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
With a forecast high of 26 C, it will feel like the low to mid-30s with the humidex.
According to Atchison, cooler air arrives on Friday and we'll be, "In and out of some weekend showers."
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: Becoming cloudy this morning with 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon. Showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday Night: Showers ending after midnight then clearing. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 16.
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 18.
Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.
Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Air Canada now offering free beer, wine on flights in Canada, U.S.
Air Canada is now offering free beer and wine on flights within Canada and the U.S. until the end of the year.
'Is this legal?': Elon Musk questions UBC hiring practices
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
WATCH Massive sinkhole opens up on Australia World Heritage-listed island
A 'near-shore landslide' has opened up a large sinkhole that's eating one of the iconic beaches on Australia's World Heritage-listed K’gari Island, formerly known as Fraser Island.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Cold comfort: The cost of cooling our homes
Rising temperatures across the country add up to higher summer energy use for many Canadians, increasingly desperate to turn down the heat in their homes.
Putin warns that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets
President Vladimir Putin warned Germany on Wednesday that the use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia would mark a 'dangerous step.'
When Hitler threatened the world, they enlisted. Today, they have 6 great-grandchildren
Born in 1922, Anne McNamara is now 101 years old. Her husband Howard is 104. They are among the few remaining Canadian veterans with first-hand memories of WWII.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Gun call prompts Kitchener school lockdowns
Schools in a Kitchener neighbourhood were placed in hold and secure after police received multiple reports of a male walking around with a gun.
-
Photos seek to identify driver in relation to Guelph stabbing investigation
Guelph Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle as part of an ongoing stabbing investigation.
-
High school esports athletes compete at WCDSB Rocket League championship
Students vied for the top spot at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's first-ever Rocket League Championship on Wednesday
Windsor
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex.
-
'It’s a violent, unpredictable struggle': Defence seeks acquittal in Windsor Ont. murder trial
The defence is seeking an acquittal in a Windsor murder trial.
-
'The fresh air': Supercentenarian shares secret on 107th birthday
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Severe thunderstorm expected with 100km/h winds, flash floods, large hail possible
A severe thunderstorm is expected to roll into Simcoe County on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning that the storm could generate dangerous winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.
-
Alliston Ont., man accused in death of ex-wife
51-year-old Ahmet Duzguner is accused of first-degree murder in his ex-wife Sibel's death.
-
Emergency road closure in Barrie's east end: Here's what you need to know
The City of Barrie has announced an emergency road closure on Kempenfelt Drive between Dunlop Street East and Duckworth Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Overnight shooting in school parking lot sends one to hospital in North Bay
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
-
Anishinabek Nation Chiefs Council Assembly elects new Grand Council Chief
In a Traditional Stand-up Election, the Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly has elected Linda Debassige as the Grand Council Chief for the 2024 - 2027 term.
-
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 airlifted to hospital after fiery truck crash on Hwy. 416
A crash between a vehicle and a transport truck is causing major delays on Highway 416 Wednesday afternoon.
-
'There seems to be optimism': The impact of interest rate cuts in Ottawa
For the first time in more than four years, the Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points from 5 per cent to 4.75 per cent, which could help cut costs for some Ottawa homeowners.
-
Cabbies propose Ottawa charge 'nominal fee' on Uber, taxi rides to cover potential lawsuit settlement
Taxi drivers are proposing a "nominal fee" on Uber and taxi rides in the City of Ottawa to cover the cost of a potential settlement in the class-action lawsuit over the city's handling of Uber's arrival 10 years ago.
Toronto
-
U.S. court documents unveil encrypted messages between suspects in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist investigation
U.S. court documents are offering a glimpse into the communications of two of the men facing charges in connection with Canada’s largest gold heist last April.
-
Air Canada now offering free beer, wine on flights in Canada, U.S.
Air Canada is now offering free beer and wine on flights within Canada and the U.S. until the end of the year.
-
'You should absolutely have a Plan B,' says TTC Board chair as strike deadline looms
As the strike deadline draws closer, the chair of the TTC board remained confident Wednesday that a tentative deal will be reached but said riders should have a Plan B in case of a service disruption on Friday.
Montreal
-
'Completely unacceptable': Quebec refuses to expand exemptions for Indigenous students at English CEGEPs
The François Legault government has no plans to offer Indigenous students any further relief from the requirements of the new Charter of the French Language.
-
Criminal case against Robert Miller should be thrown out because he's too sick, lawyers argue
The criminal case against Robert Miller should be thrown out because he is too ill to have a fair trial, the Montreal billionaire's lawyers say.
-
No foreign interference in Quebec, says minister facing calls for inquiry
The City of Brossard supports the PQ request for an inquiry into foreign interference, in the wake of the federal report tabled on the subject on Monday.
Atlantic
-
Former Nova Scotia MLA Bill Estabrooks dies at age 76
A popular Nova Scotia MLA who served in the legislature for 15 years has died.
-
New bar looking to end LGBTQ2S+ nightlife drought in Atlantic Canada's biggest city
A new bar called Rumours Cabaret says it is looking to end LGBTQ+ nightlife drought in Halifax.
-
Man dies after Taser used in alleged altercation between him and police: SiRT
A police watchdog agency is investigating an alleged altercation between police and a man that resulted in the man's death.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man killed following officer-involved shooting in Manitoba; RCMP arrest suspect in Saskatchewan
One man is dead, a woman is in custody, and RCMP in Saskatchewan have arrested a third suspect following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.
-
Forensic psychiatrist doesn't believe admitted serial killer has schizophrenia
A forensic psychiatrist has testified he believes admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s self-described symptoms of schizophrenia are ‘fabrications’ made after his arrest in the killings of four Indigenous women.
-
Winnipeg dealing with dozens of problem properties
The City of Winnipeg is sounding the alarm as it continues to deal with dozens of problem properties, including vacant or derelict buildings.
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Airdrie RCMP investigate reports of shots fired from vehicle in Windsong
Airdrie RCMP are investigating a shooting in the city's southwest.
-
Calgary condo building evacuated after cigarette in planter sparks fire
The Calgary Fire Department says a cigarette put out in a balcony planter is believed to be what caused a fire in Royal Oak on Wednesday that prompted the evacuation of the entire condo building.
-
Long awaited BoC interest rate cut could fuel demand, but increase home prices in Calgary
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since March 2020, and one that real estate experts say could further drive demand for homes in Calgary’s already hot housing market.
Edmonton
-
Permit denied for Boyle Street's overdose prevention site in south Edmonton
Boyle Street Community Services has been denied a permit to build an overdose prevention site in south Edmonton.
-
McDavid, Draisaitl say Oilers can handle 'aggressive' Panthers
The Edmonton Oilers know what to expect from the Florida Panthers. Lots of hits. Scrums after the whistle. A mix of skill and willpower.
-
AHS facing class-action lawsuit alleging workplace standards violations since 2013
Alberta Health Services is being sued by a group of staff that claim the agency violated provincial employment standards for nearly a decade.
Vancouver
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
Should Metro Vancouver's board be elected? City councillors call for review of governance
Four city councillors in the Lower Mainland are calling for a review of Metro Vancouver's governance structure, claiming a lack of transparency on the board.
-
Man hit by car, Tasered during downtown Vancouver arrest: IIO
B.C.'s police watchdog is appealing for witnesses to a downtown Vancouver arrest last month.