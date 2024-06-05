Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London region

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for a large portion of southern Ontario, including parts of Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, London-Middlesex, Oxford-Brant, and Sarnia-Lambton.

A severe thunderstorm is also in effect for these areas.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to push into the region this afternoon and continue into the early evening as a cold front pushes through.

"You'll feel muggy conditions, heading out the door, grab your umbrella — we'll have a round of showers Wednesday morning and then expecting another round of showers and thunderstorms heading into Wednesday evening," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

With a forecast high of 26 C, it will feel like the low to mid-30s with the humidex.

According to Atchison, cooler air arrives on Friday and we'll be, "In and out of some weekend showers."

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Becoming cloudy this morning with 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon. Showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Showers ending after midnight then clearing. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 16.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 18.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.