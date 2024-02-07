Several homeless encampments cleared out to prepare for BRT construction
City crews spent Wednesday clearing out several encampments along the Thames River, displacing several people who have been living near Watson Park.
“This is the second time in a month now I had to move. Some people have had to move six times. It’s pretty rough,” said Jason, whose encampment was cleared out Wednesday.
City officials said the operation was communicated last month, preparing for construction on the nearby bridge.
The bridge will be widened as part if the bus rapid transit project, with that phase expected to begin soon.
City staff said the construction plans would have made the area unsafe for people living there.
“We've been working with a group of individuals down there. The good news is, is quite a few of them have selected to go indoors, actually. So two of them had relocated to Unity Project and a number of others have relocated to some of the ARC Aid's cold weather beds. So we'll actually have people that are no longer in encampments but actually indoors in bed tonight, which is great news,” said Kevin Dickens, London’s deputy city manager of Social and Health Development.
