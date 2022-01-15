Serious injuries reported after snowmobile crash in Huron County

Serious injuries are reported after a snowmobile crash southwest of Wroxeter, Ont., according to police.

Huron County OPP are investigating after a crash involving a snowmobile took place around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) Trail B108 and C Line Road.

The driver, a 25-year-old from Morris-Turnberry and the passenger, a 25-year-old from Teeswater, both remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation however alcohol and speed are believed to be factors.

OPP are also warning snowmobile operators that trails are currently closed in this area. Access is prohibited and anyone entering the property may be charged with trespassing.