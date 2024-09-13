Serious injuries following collision north of Woodstock
Woodstock police say that collision on Oxford Road 17 prompted the closure of several roads on Thursday evening.
At around 4:00 p.m., the driver of an eastbound passenger vehicle lost control, and entered the westbound lane where it struck a cement truck. It subsequently flipped onto it’s roof in the ditch, trapping those inside.
Woodstock Fire Department managed to get the people out of the car, and EMS provided medical assistance.
A 61-year-old woman was transported from Woodstock Hospital to London Health Science Centre by Air Ornge, three other people involved were treated for minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada travellers share worries and frustrations ahead of possible pilot strike
Here's what customers had to say about their travel plans ahead of a potential Air Canada pilot strike.
Trudeau says Ukraine can strike deep into Russia with NATO arms, Putin hints at war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep inside Russia, regardless of Moscow threatening that this would draw Canada and its allies into direct war.
Driver charged with killing NHL's Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
23-year-old Muskoka, Ont., resident highlights the need for rural health care after stroke
The experience of 23-year-old Muskoka, Ont., resident Robyn Penniall, who recently had a stroke, comes as concerns are being raised about the future of health care in her community.
24-packs of Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt recalled over mould
Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt 24-packs are being recalled in Canada due to mould.
2 suspects charged after Lamborghini stolen in armed home invasion in Richmond Hill: police
York Regional Police say they have arrested two suspects and are looking for at least one more following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that saw thieves escape in the victim’s Lamborghini.
Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat dies after being hit by car in B.C.
Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.
Stuck-in-space astronauts make first public comments since Boeing capsule left without them
Stuck-in-space astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams said Friday they appreciated all the prayers and well wishes from strangers back home.
Ontario's top court dismisses application for bail from Jacob Hoggard
Jacob Hoggard will remain behind bars while he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at Canada's top court, a justice with Ontario's Appeal Court ruled Friday, calling the musician's attempt unlikely to succeed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.