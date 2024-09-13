Serious injuries following collision north of Woodstock

Woodstock police say that collision on Oxford Road 17 prompted the closure of several roads on Thursday evening.

At around 4:00 p.m., the driver of an eastbound passenger vehicle lost control, and entered the westbound lane where it struck a cement truck. It subsequently flipped onto it’s roof in the ditch, trapping those inside.

Woodstock Fire Department managed to get the people out of the car, and EMS provided medical assistance.

A 61-year-old woman was transported from Woodstock Hospital to London Health Science Centre by Air Ornge, three other people involved were treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.