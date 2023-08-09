Serious crash closes rural road in Middlesex

OPP have closed Highway 7 (Elginfield Road) at Denfield Road after a two-vehicle crash between a passenger vehicle and a cement truck.

Ornge Air Ambulance was called in to assist but four people all ended up being taken to hospital by land ambulance, according to officials on scene.

In an update, OPP said all injuries have since been deemed as non-life threatening.

As of 5 p.m., tow trucks remain on scene to remove vehicles.

OPP estimate Elginfield Road to remain closed for another two to three hours while clean-up continues.

A cement truck ended up in the north ditch on Elginfield Road just east of Denfield Road and a passenger vehicle ended up in the south ditch. Aug. 9, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

OPP are on scene of a two-vehicle crash at Elginfield and Denfield roads. Aug 9, 2023. (Source: OPP)