Garage goes up in flames in east London

Damage is estimated at $75,000 after an early morning garage fire in London.

Crews were called to the detached garage at a home on Chesley Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

According to London fire, the flames were knocked down quickly and the scene was contained by the first arriving units.

No injuries are reported and an investigation is underway to figure out what caused the blaze.

