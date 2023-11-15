'Serious' car crash closes south-end road

The London Police Service is investigating a serious collision in the city’s south end.

At about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, police, along with emergency crews, attended a single vehicle crash in the area of Commissioners Road East and Jackson Road.

Police closed down roughly a 3-kilometre stretch of road along Commissioners Road East between Chelton and Hamilton Roads for their investigation.

Information on potential injuries or a cause of the collision is not available at this time.