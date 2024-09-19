September continues to spoil us with unseasonably warm days

If you think it’s been unseasonably warm – you’re not alone.

While fall is on the horizon, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison says it’s not time to pack up your shorts just yet, “Temperatures continue to average well above normal for this time of year.”

You can count on that sunshine, as it’s predicted to stick around, “The next seven days feature a lot of sunshine… the last time we saw measurable rain, September 7, and we have only had three days so far this month below 20 degrees.”

September has been good to us, but we do have a window for more rain coming through early next week, “[the] next opportunity for measurable rain coming in on Monday – the forecast high dips down to about 20 degrees.”

Here’s your London area forecast

Today: Some clouds expected, high 27 degrees.

Tonight: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of light showers. Low 15 degrees.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of light showers. High 26 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny. High 26 degrees.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20 degrees.