Semi-automatic rifle, ammunition seized during execution of search warrant: London police

A London, Ont. man is facing numerous charges Thursday after he was found to allegedly be in possession of a semi-automatic rifle and 68 rounds of ammunition, despite not holding a licence, police say.

According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), member of the LPS Guns and Gangs Section, with help from the Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Viscount Road and Andover Drive in London on Thursday.

Police say the following items were seized:

Savage model 64F .22 calibre semi-automatic long rifle

68 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition

Loaded .22 calibre magazine

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences:

Store firearm, prohibited firearm or prohibited device in a careless manner

Store ammunition in a careless manner

Possess firearm while knowingly not being the holder of a licence

Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited knowingly not holding a licence

Possess firearm while prohibited

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday in relation to the charges.