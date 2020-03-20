LONDON, ONT. -- Municipal councils across Ontario, including London, will be able to keep functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province has just passed Bill 187, the Municipal Emergency Act 2020, which will permit council members to vote remotely.

“This is important because I represent over 30,000 constituents in the City of London,” says Ward 7 Councillor Josh Morgan from self isolation after a recent trip to the U.S.

“Their voice being heard at a council meeting is incredibly important.”

Until now, the Municipal Act required a politician to be present in council chambers to vote.

On Wednesday, Morgan and Mayor Ed Holder told CTV News that they wouldn’t be allowed to vote during next week’s council meeting when a financial relief package will be considered.

Holder is also in self isolation after recent trips to the U.S.

Other council members, who may be concerned about the transmission of COVID-19 to vulnerable family members, would also be allowed to participate remotely.

Councillor Mo Salih’s motion to extend payment of water/sewer bills, taxes and CIP loans for 30 days will be considered at the council meeting on Tuesday, March 24.