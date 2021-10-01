Section of Hamilton Road to be closed for a week

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Asphalt replacement and repairs will close the intersection of Hamilton Road, Egerton Street and Trafalgar Street.

The City of London says the east end work is expected to begin Monday, Oct. 4 and last until Friday.

A detour will be in place running along Adelaide Street, Commissioners Road, Highbury Avenue and Florence Street.

Drivers are asked to check ahead to see if the construction will impact their commute.

The work will also mean detours for several London Transit routes, which riders can check on its website.

All businesses in the area will remain open.

For more details on the Renew London construction click here and here.