Search continues for missing London swimmer near Port Stanley

Residents and visitors attending Port Stanley Sunday can expect to see an increased police presence as the search continues for a missing swimmer.

The 64-year-old from London was reported missing after they stepped off a boat Thursday afternoon to go for a swim and couldn’t be located by the other person onboard, Elgin County OPP Const. Brett Phair said in an update Sunday.

“The search for that party initiated immediately followed the incident and has continued to today and we’re still working on it,” Phair said. “Our condolences go out to the family, certainly being very difficult for them. We’re making sure we’re taking every effort to locate the party.”

The person has not been identified.

Elgin County and Essex County OPP marine units are assisting in the search.

In his update, Phair reminded boaters and swimmers the importance of having all safety equipment on hand.

“Regardless of your experience on the water, or with the water as you’re out boating. It’s important that you guys take your safety equipment with you and always wear a life jacket. It saves lives,” he said.

“You never know how quickly emergent conditions can arise. It’s crucial that you have all your safety equipment available and use it if you have it.”

Phair said OPP will provide updates as they become available, but for now search efforts continue.