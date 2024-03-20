Search continues for missing angler
The Saugeen Shores Police Service said members haven’t given up searching for an angler, feared drowned.
Police believe a surge of water as high as four feet, following an ice jam letting go near Denny’s Dam, swept Lijun into the frigid waters of the Saugeen River on Jan. 27.
Two other anglers were knocked into the water by the river surge that day, but were able to reach shore.
It’s believed Lijun was swept away by the river and possibly out into Lake Huron.
Police continue to search the shores of Southampton and the Saugeen River, nearly two months since he went missing.
Anyone who finds fishing equipment, boots or clothing, along the shores of Lake Huron or the Saugeen River upstream of Denny’s Dam, are asked to call police at 519-832-2500.
(Source: OPP)
