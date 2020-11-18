STRATFORD, ONT. -- With chants of “Cedarcroft” and “We’re in this together”, students at Hamlet Public School are trying to bring a bit of daily cheer to a retirement home at the centre of Perth County’s worst COVID outbreaks.

“Everyday at 10:30 we have a class that rotates out here, and we come out to send some cheer across to Cedarcroft,” says Hamlet principal, Amy Crummer. “Whether it’s signs, singing, cheering, or waving, we’re trying to be out here everyday and see the workers and residents, and just give them a little ray of hope,” she says.

Hamlet students would normally be over at the retirement home, located directly across the street from the school, performing Remembrance Day or Christmas plays, at this time of year.

But, that’s not happening, due to COVID restrictions. So, when a Covid outbreak infected half the residents, and one third of the staff, Hamlet students and teachers decided it was time to do what they could, from a safe distance, of course.

“They’re just in quarantine and a lot of them are staff members going bedroom to bedroom helping all those people, and almost everyday risking their lives for us. They’re really courageous for that,” says one of the students.

The daily show of support isn’t lost on Cedarcroft residents and staff. Lily Goodman, is part of the management team at the Stratford based retirement home.

“We want to thank the community for the outpouring of support. We’re receiving cards and emails of support. Restaurants are providing meals for us, and we appreciate all the handmade cookies, baked with love,” she says.

Eight Cedarcroft residents have succumb to COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak on October 27, and more than 25 residents have been moved to area hospital beds, due to staffing shortages at the retirement home.

“We did try to connect with them virtually, but we understand there’s a lot going on there right now, so we’re just trying to be creative and hopefully bring a smile to someone’s face,” says Crummer