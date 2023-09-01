Scales of justice: Legal dispute between city hall and Reptilia extended to spring 2024
An indoor reptile zoo will continue to operate at Westmount Commons Mall in London while a legal process launched by city hall proceeds at a tortoise-like pace through the courts.
A judge has reserved five hours of court time to hear legal arguments on March 18, 2024.
Reptilia will continue displaying both native and exotic species while the issue is before the courts.
In June, the city filed notice of application in Superior Court who argued, “The bylaw contains an exemption for zoos that are licensed by a municipal or other governmental authority. The only licence available is under the Provincial Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, which permits certain native species to be kept. The keeping of other animals is not regulated by the province.”
However, Reptilia argued that holding a provincial licence entitles the indoor zoo to an exemption as set out in the bylaw.
It operates with a business licence and occupancy permit issued by the city.
Since opening to the public in April, the zoo has welcomed almost 28,000 visitors.
It has collected more 1,000 signatures on a petition.
The city has asked a judge to:
- Declare Reptilia not exempted from the Animal Control Bylaw
- Issue an order restraining Reptilia from contravening the Animal Control Bylaw by keeping prohibited animals
- Cover the city’s legal costs
- And any other relief as the court deems just
-
