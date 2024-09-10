Saugeen Shores receives $100K donation for their Just Add Water campaign
Saugeen Shores has received a $100,000 donation in support of the Aquatic and Wellness Centre from E.S. Fox.
“We are incredibly grateful of the continued support for our community by local nuclear suppliers, such as E.S. Fox,” said Mayor Luke Charbonneau. “This state-of-the-art facility will be a recreational hub for the region for generations to come.”
E.S Fox is a multi-trade industrial, commercial, institutional, and energy constructor and fabricator. The company is headquartered in Niagara Falls, and maintains full-service regional offices in Hamilton, Toronto, Port Robinson, Oshawa, Kincardine, Kingston, Sarnia, and Thunder Bay.
The Aquatic & Wellness Centre is currently under construction and will house an eight-lane pool, as well as a fitness and wellness centre. It is one of the town's biggest capital projects to date and will serve as a regional recreational hub.
“E. S Fox is happy to support the new Aquatic and Wellness Centre in Saugeen Shores that will serve the wider community as the population is growing at such a fast pace,” said Spencer Fox, president of E. S. Fox Limited. “We recognize the importance of supporting the communities that we are privileged to work in by sponsoring facilities that promote health, wellness, and a wide range of accessible activities.”
You can find out more about the campaign by going to the Just Add Water website.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE Watch live now: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris clash in heated debate
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are exchanging barbs in a combative face-off on key issues such as the economy, immigration and abortion in a showdown that comes less than two months before election day.
Key quotes from the Trump-Harris 2024 U.S. presidential debate
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and former U.S. president Donald Trump took the stage on Tuesday night for their first and only scheduled presidential debate before the Nov. 5 election.
Trump campaign falsely accuses immigrants in Ohio of abducting and eating pets
Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s campaign and his allies are amplifying false rumours that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were abducting and eating pets, another instance of the inflammatory and anti-immigrant rhetoric Trump has promoted throughout his campaigns.
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
Some restaurants have increased their default tip options. Canadians think you should give this much
Despite what the default options on the payment terminal might read, most Canadians still want to tip around 15 per cent, according to a new survey.
Dave Grohl says he fathered a child outside of his marriage
The Foo Fighters frontman announced that he recently became a father again, writing in a statement on his Instagram page on Tuesday that his new baby girl was born 'outside' of his marriage to his wife Jordyn Blum.
Sinaloa shootouts sparks fear of intra-cartel war in Mexico
Shootouts in the western Mexican state of Sinaloa have kindled fears that an intra-cartel war is about to break out in the wake of the arrest of legendary trafficker, Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, in July.
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
PwC plans to track employees' location while at work. Is this practice legal in Canada?
As PricewaterhouseCoopers plans to enforce its back-to-office policy by tracking employees in the U.K., one employment lawyer explains whether the practice is legal in Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.