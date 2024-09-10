Saugeen Shores receives $100K donation for their Just Add Water campaign

Saugeen Shores has received a $100,000 donation in support of the Aquatic and Wellness Centre from E.S. Fox.

“We are incredibly grateful of the continued support for our community by local nuclear suppliers, such as E.S. Fox,” said Mayor Luke Charbonneau. “This state-of-the-art facility will be a recreational hub for the region for generations to come.”

E.S Fox is a multi-trade industrial, commercial, institutional, and energy constructor and fabricator. The company is headquartered in Niagara Falls, and maintains full-service regional offices in Hamilton, Toronto, Port Robinson, Oshawa, Kincardine, Kingston, Sarnia, and Thunder Bay.

The Aquatic & Wellness Centre is currently under construction and will house an eight-lane pool, as well as a fitness and wellness centre. It is one of the town's biggest capital projects to date and will serve as a regional recreational hub.

“E. S Fox is happy to support the new Aquatic and Wellness Centre in Saugeen Shores that will serve the wider community as the population is growing at such a fast pace,” said Spencer Fox, president of E. S. Fox Limited. “We recognize the importance of supporting the communities that we are privileged to work in by sponsoring facilities that promote health, wellness, and a wide range of accessible activities.”

You can find out more about the campaign by going to the Just Add Water website.