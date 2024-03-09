Saugeen Shores fighting stigma around periods

Saugeen Shores is fighting back against the stigma around periods by providing free menstrual products in municipal recreational facilities.

Staff have installed 44 product dispensers in bathroom stalls at the Plex and Coliseum, as well as the Centennial Pool, as part of an effort to ensure sustainable access to period products.

Coun. John Divinski first brought the issue to Council in May 2023 by advocating for a delegation from the Period Purse recommending the program.

The Period Purse is a non-profit registered charity that creates menstrual equity by advocating for sustainable access to period products.

"I am proud to be a part of the council that approved moving ahead with this important project,” said Divinski. “Thanks to Town staff who made it happen and thanks especially to Lianne Sinclair of Period Purse.”

Sinclair said The Period Purse is thrilled that the Town of Saugeen Shores put their 2023 commitment to Menstrual Health Day into action by providing free period products in their facilities.

“They show that regardless of the size of the community, an impact can be made,” she said.