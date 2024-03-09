Saugeen Shores fighting stigma around periods
Saugeen Shores is fighting back against the stigma around periods by providing free menstrual products in municipal recreational facilities.
Staff have installed 44 product dispensers in bathroom stalls at the Plex and Coliseum, as well as the Centennial Pool, as part of an effort to ensure sustainable access to period products.
Coun. John Divinski first brought the issue to Council in May 2023 by advocating for a delegation from the Period Purse recommending the program.
The Period Purse is a non-profit registered charity that creates menstrual equity by advocating for sustainable access to period products.
"I am proud to be a part of the council that approved moving ahead with this important project,” said Divinski. “Thanks to Town staff who made it happen and thanks especially to Lianne Sinclair of Period Purse.”
Sinclair said The Period Purse is thrilled that the Town of Saugeen Shores put their 2023 commitment to Menstrual Health Day into action by providing free period products in their facilities.
“They show that regardless of the size of the community, an impact can be made,” she said.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Mob of hopping kangaroos invade Australian golf course
You’re having fun playing golf and then a mob of kangaroos suddenly interrupts your round. Golfer Stephen Roche must have thought he’d gone hopping mad when he saw the stream of ‘roos approaching him.
Nearly 75,000 Canadians sign petition calling on federal government to end daylight saving time
With daylight saving time taking place on Sunday, a petition calling on the federal government to permanently end the practice has nearly 75,000 signatures.
She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her
As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
Biden and Trump visit Georgia ahead of likely rematch
The 2024 presidential election campaign will pick up Saturday where the 2020 contest left off. Or, more precisely, in a place where it never actually ended.
Helicopter carrying National Guardsmen and Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas, killing 3
A helicopter flying over the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas crashed Friday, killing two National Guard soldiers and a Border Patrol agent, the military said. Another soldier on board was injured.
Alabama woman set for a plea hearing months after police say she faked her own kidnapping
A new plea hearing has been set for an Alabama woman accused of falsely telling police she was abducted last summer after stopping her car to check on a toddler wandering near a highway.
These are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.