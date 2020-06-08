WINGHAM, ONT. -- One of Ontario’s most popular beaches is reopening, kind of.

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula is reopening Sauble Beach, and all its beaches for walk-through purposes.

That means you can cross the beach to go swimming or boating, but you cannot sit, stand, sunbathe or play on the beach.

Sauble Beach has been closed since mid-March.

It attracts hundreds of thousands tourists each summer, but the local mayor is very concerned an influx of visitors could bring COVID-19 to the area.

Mayor Janice Jackson says this “gradual” opening is in the interest of safety, and will be reversed if people don’t follow the rules.

She says she hopes this is the first step in a complete opening of the beach “as soon as possible.”