Sarnia police: suspect used possible Molotov cocktail to light a vehicle on fire
At 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, a person was seen throwing what appears to be a Molotov cocktail underneath a vehicle parked outside a residence in Sarnia.
The vehicle immediately burst into flames, prompting fire and police response.
The fire occured in the 500 block of Cardiff Drive and was captured on security footage, released by Sarnia police.
Police are currently investigating.
