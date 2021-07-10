WINDSOR, ONT. -- Sarnia police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man.

Police say officers are looking to confirm the well-being of Ben Lockrey.

Lockrey is described as white with a scruffy beard, carrying a Labatt’s Blue backpack, wearing long grey shorts and riding a blue and white mountain bike in the downtown area.

Those who may know Lockrey’s whereabouts or how to get a hold of him are asked to contact police at 519-344-8861.