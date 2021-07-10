Advertisement
Sarnia police searching for 21-year-old man reported missing
Published Saturday, July 10, 2021 9:45AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Sarnia police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man.
Police say officers are looking to confirm the well-being of Ben Lockrey.
Lockrey is described as white with a scruffy beard, carrying a Labatt’s Blue backpack, wearing long grey shorts and riding a blue and white mountain bike in the downtown area.
Those who may know Lockrey’s whereabouts or how to get a hold of him are asked to contact police at 519-344-8861.