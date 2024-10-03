Sarnia police officer and former CKPS officer passes after battle with cancer

The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) is mourning the loss of a long-time member, and former Chatham-Kent police officer, following a battle with cancer.

Det. Const. Jeff Rovers passed away peacefully with family at his side.

Rovers became a police officer with the Chatham-Kent Police Service in September 1995. He joined the SPS in March of 2000, where he served for 24 years.

“Throughout his career, he embodied the values of dedication, compassion and professionalism,” said the SPS in a post on X.

“Det. Const. Rovers was an unforgettable member of our community and our police service. Colleagues gravitated to his infectious positivity, job knowledge and genuineness.”

During his time serving, he received a number of letters from the public, peers and supervisors and accolades.

On Rovers’ last day of work, the SPS honoured his career. A memorial video has been compiled by the police service.

The SPS gives its condolences to Rovers’ family and friends at this time.