MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- After eight weeks walking the picket line, the union for nurses at the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) in Sarnia, Ont. is claiming a victory.

LiUNA! Local 3000 tweeted that an agreement has been reached that "covers all major issues" that prompted the strike.

The team of 24 registered practical nurses (RPNs) walked off the job May 1 after contract demands were not met. They had been without a contract since 2019.

The RPNs care for high-needs patients in both homes and schools.

Further details on the agreement are expected to be released soon.