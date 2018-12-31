

CTV London





Sarnia police are asking for the public's help locating a man who has been missing for a couple of weeks.

Christopher Mitchell, 39, was last seen by his family in mid-December.

He is described as white, 5’7”, with long dark curly brown hair and a long dark brown beard. He was last seen wearing outdoor clothing and carrying a red backpack.

Mitchell may be travelling with a springer-spaniel dog.

Call police if you know anything regarding his whereabouts.