Sarnia man missing since mid-December
Christopher Mitchell
CTV London
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 10:55AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 31, 2018 11:11AM EST
Sarnia police are asking for the public's help locating a man who has been missing for a couple of weeks.
Christopher Mitchell, 39, was last seen by his family in mid-December.
He is described as white, 5’7”, with long dark curly brown hair and a long dark brown beard. He was last seen wearing outdoor clothing and carrying a red backpack.
Mitchell may be travelling with a springer-spaniel dog.
Call police if you know anything regarding his whereabouts.