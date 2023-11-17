Santa Claus is coming to town!

The London, Ont. Santa Claus Parade takes place Saturday evening.

Kids will be excited to once again see the jolly gent in red.

To ensure you catch a glimpse of Santa in 2023, be aware of the parade route.

It has changed to accommodate road construction projects.

Starting shortly after 6 p.m., the parade will leave from Quebec Street and Queens Avenue.

It will travel to Waterloo Street until it diverts up to Dufferin Avenue.

The route will continue on Dufferin to Clarence Street before it heads south again to Queens Avenue.

The parade will end at Ridout Street.

The annual event, supported by sponsors and volunteers, is accepting funds for itself and the food bank along the route.

Organizer Shawn Merton said kids can also bring their letters to Santa.

“This is probably one of the biggest parades we’ve done in many years,” he said. “There are over 35 entries, four or five bands, live animals, and all that sorts of stuff. And we’re going to have llamas. And of course, we have our big toonie toss, which we will really need to push this year, as the cost of everything is going up so fast."

London's Santa Claus Parade Organizer Shawn Merton, seen on Nov. 17, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)