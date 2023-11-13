LONDON
London

    • Here's where to see Santa this holiday season

    (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton) (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton)

    Santa Claus will be busy over the next several weeks in the London area.

    CTV News has compiled a list of all the local parades where you can catch the big man in red.

    We will also be creating an interactive map and photo gallery of best Christmas light displays in the region.

    Please email us at londonnews@ctv.ca to have your address and photos added to the map and gallery or if your community is not on the below list of parades.

    SANTA CLAUS PARADES AROUND THE REGION

    Friday Nov. 17

    Chatham - 6:30 p.m.
    Historic Downtown Chatham-BIA Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Historic Downtown Chatham – Chatham Santa Claus Parade 2023

    Glencoe - 7 p.m.
    Glencoe Santa Claus Parade
    Link : Glencoe Santa Claus Parade | Visit Middlesex

    St. Mary’s - 7 p.m.
    Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade

    Saturday Nov. 18

    Ingersoll - 11 a.m.
    Ingersoll Rotary 26th Annual Christmas Parade
    Link: Ingersoll Rotary 26th Annual Christmas Parade

    Goderich - 6:30 p.m.
    Festival of Lights and Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Festival of Lights - Explore Goderich

    Strathroy - 1 p.m.
    The Strathroy Lions-Ricco Foods Santa Claus Parade
    Link: The Strathroy Lions-Ricco Foods Santa Claus Parade | Strathroy & District Chamber of Commerce

    Wallaceburg - 1 p.m.
    Knights of Pythias Wallaceburg Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Knights of Pythias

    Exeter - 5 p.m.
    Exeter Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Exeter Lions Santa Claus Parade

    London - 6 p.m.
    London Santa Claus Parade
    Link: London Santa Claus Parade

    Woodstock - 6 p.m.
    Woodstock Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Tourism Oxford - Woodstock Santa Claus Parade 2023

    Tillsonburg - 6 p.m.
    Tillsonburg Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Tourism Oxford - Tillsonburg Santa Claus Parade

    St. Thomas - 6 p.m.
    Optimist Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Optimist Santa Claus Parade

    Poplar Hill and Coldstream - 6:30 p.m.
    Poplar Hill & District Lions Club Santa Claus Parade 2023
    Link: Upcoming Poplar Hill Santa Claus Parade

    Port Stanley - 7 p.m.
    Dickens Days Night Parade
    Link: Dickens' Days Weekend - Port Stanley

    Saturday Nov. 25th

    Hyde Park - 10 a.m.
    Hyde Park Santa Parade
    Link: Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade – Hyde Park, London Ontario

    Wingham - 11 a.m.
    Wingham Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Wingham Lions Santa Claus Parade

    Aylmer - 2 p.m.
    79th Aylemer Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Aylmer Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade

    Listowel - 5 p.m.
    Listowel’s Annual Christmas Parade
    Link: North Perth Chamber of Commerce

    Parkhill - 5:30 p.m.
    Parkhill Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Parkhill Santa Claus Parade

    West Lorne - 6 p.m.
    West Lorne Optimist Christmas Parade
    Link: Santa Claus Parade 2023 - Optimist Club Of West Lorne

    Otterville - 6 p.m.
    Otterville Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Norwich Fire Service | Facebook

    Grand Bend - 6:30 p.m.
    Grand Bend Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Jingle Bells Group | Organizer of Grand Bend Holiday Displays

    Forest - 7 p.m.
    Forest Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Forest Santa Claus Parade | Ontario's Blue Coast

    Friday Dec. 1

    Blenheim - 7 p.m.
    Blenheim Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Santa Claus Parade | Blenheimontario

    Clinton - 7 p.m.
    27th Annual Christmas Parade of Lights
    Link: Christmas Parade 2023

    Saturday Dec. 2

    London - 11 a.m.
    The Argyle BIA Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Santa Claus Parade 2023 Santa Claus Parade 

    Norwich - 11 a.m.
    Norwich Christmas Parade
    Link: Norwich Fire Service | Facebook

    Springfield - 1 p.m.
    Springfield Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Springfield Santa Claus Parade | Elgin Tourism

    Petrolia - 2 p.m.
    Petrolia Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Visit Petrolia | Santa Claus Parade

    Bright - 2 p.m.
    Bright Christmas Parade
    Link: Santa Claus Parades and Events - Small Towns in Oxford

    Kincardine - 4 p.m.
    Kincardine Santa Claus Parade
    Link: 2023 Santa Claus Parade - "What Christmas Means to Me"

    Stratford - 5 p.m.
    Santa’s Parade of Lights
    Link: Santa's Parade of Lights - City of Stratford

    Lucan - 6 p.m.
    Lucan Biddulph Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Lucan Biddulph Santa Claus Parade

    Plattsville - 6 p.m.
    Plattsville Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Santa Claus Parades and Events - Small Towns in Oxford

    Sarnia - 6 p.m.
    Santa Claus Christmas Parade
    Link: Christmas All Around Town | Sarnia Kinsman

    Wheatley - 6:30 p.m.
    Wheatley Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Wheatley Santa Claus Parade | Facebook

    Sunday  Dec. 3

    Fingal - 2 p.m.
    Fingal Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Fingal Santa Claus Parade | Elgin Tourism 

    Belmont - 6 p.m.
    Belmont Santa Claus Parade
    Link: 19th Annual Santa Claus Parade | Facebook

    Friday Dec. 8

    Thorndale - 7 p.m.
    Thorndale Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Santa Claus Parade – Thorndale Lions Club

    Saturday Dec. 9

    Straffordville - 10:30 a.m.
    Staffordville Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Straffordville Hall Foundation | Facebook

    Blyth - 11 a.m.
    Blyth Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Santa Claus Parade Poster | Blyth Community Betterment

    Ridgetown - 1 p.m.
    74th Anniversary Kiwanis Club of Ridgetown Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Kiwanis Club of Ridgetown

    Ilderton - 5 p.m.
    Our Village Christmas Parade
    Link: Ilderton Fair presented by the Ilderton Agricultural Society

    Dutton  5 p.m.
    Dutton Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Santa Claus Parade

    Dresden - 6 p.m.
    Kinsmen Club of Dresden Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Dresden Kinsman Club 

    Friday Dec. 15

    Thamesville - 7 p.m.
    Thamesville Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Holiday Events 

    Saturday, Dec. 16

    Burgessville - 6:30 p.m.
    10th Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Burgessville's Santa Claus Parade & Events

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News