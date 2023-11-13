Here's where to see Santa this holiday season
Santa Claus will be busy over the next several weeks in the London area.
CTV News has compiled a list of all the local parades where you can catch the big man in red.
We will also be creating an interactive map and photo gallery of best Christmas light displays in the region.
Please email us at londonnews@ctv.ca to have your address and photos added to the map and gallery or if your community is not on the below list of parades.
SANTA CLAUS PARADES AROUND THE REGION
Friday Nov. 17
Chatham - 6:30 p.m.
Historic Downtown Chatham-BIA Santa Claus Parade
Link: Historic Downtown Chatham – Chatham Santa Claus Parade 2023
Glencoe - 7 p.m.
Glencoe Santa Claus Parade
Link : Glencoe Santa Claus Parade | Visit Middlesex
St. Mary’s - 7 p.m.
Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade
Link: Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade
Saturday Nov. 18
Ingersoll - 11 a.m.
Ingersoll Rotary 26th Annual Christmas Parade
Link: Ingersoll Rotary 26th Annual Christmas Parade
Goderich - 6:30 p.m.
Festival of Lights and Santa Claus Parade
Link: Festival of Lights - Explore Goderich
Strathroy - 1 p.m.
The Strathroy Lions-Ricco Foods Santa Claus Parade
Link: The Strathroy Lions-Ricco Foods Santa Claus Parade | Strathroy & District Chamber of Commerce
Wallaceburg - 1 p.m.
Knights of Pythias Wallaceburg Santa Claus Parade
Link: Knights of Pythias
Exeter - 5 p.m.
Exeter Santa Claus Parade
Link: Exeter Lions Santa Claus Parade
London - 6 p.m.
London Santa Claus Parade
Link: London Santa Claus Parade
Woodstock - 6 p.m.
Woodstock Santa Claus Parade
Link: Tourism Oxford - Woodstock Santa Claus Parade 2023
Tillsonburg - 6 p.m.
Tillsonburg Santa Claus Parade
Link: Tourism Oxford - Tillsonburg Santa Claus Parade
St. Thomas - 6 p.m.
Optimist Santa Claus Parade
Link: Optimist Santa Claus Parade
Poplar Hill and Coldstream - 6:30 p.m.
Poplar Hill & District Lions Club Santa Claus Parade 2023
Link: Upcoming Poplar Hill Santa Claus Parade
Port Stanley - 7 p.m.
Dickens Days Night Parade
Link: Dickens' Days Weekend - Port Stanley
Saturday Nov. 25th
Hyde Park - 10 a.m.
Hyde Park Santa Parade
Link: Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade – Hyde Park, London Ontario
Wingham - 11 a.m.
Wingham Santa Claus Parade
Link: Wingham Lions Santa Claus Parade
Aylmer - 2 p.m.
79th Aylemer Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade
Link: Aylmer Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade
Listowel - 5 p.m.
Listowel’s Annual Christmas Parade
Link: North Perth Chamber of Commerce
Parkhill - 5:30 p.m.
Parkhill Santa Claus Parade
Link: Parkhill Santa Claus Parade
West Lorne - 6 p.m.
West Lorne Optimist Christmas Parade
Link: Santa Claus Parade 2023 - Optimist Club Of West Lorne
Otterville - 6 p.m.
Otterville Santa Claus Parade
Link: Norwich Fire Service | Facebook
Grand Bend - 6:30 p.m.
Grand Bend Santa Claus Parade
Link: Jingle Bells Group | Organizer of Grand Bend Holiday Displays
Forest - 7 p.m.
Forest Santa Claus Parade
Link: Forest Santa Claus Parade | Ontario's Blue Coast
Friday Dec. 1
Blenheim - 7 p.m.
Blenheim Santa Claus Parade
Link: Santa Claus Parade | Blenheimontario
Clinton - 7 p.m.
27th Annual Christmas Parade of Lights
Link: Christmas Parade 2023
Saturday Dec. 2
London - 11 a.m.
The Argyle BIA Santa Claus Parade
Link: Santa Claus Parade 2023 Santa Claus Parade
Norwich - 11 a.m.
Norwich Christmas Parade
Link: Norwich Fire Service | Facebook
Springfield - 1 p.m.
Springfield Santa Claus Parade
Link: Springfield Santa Claus Parade | Elgin Tourism
Petrolia - 2 p.m.
Petrolia Santa Claus Parade
Link: Visit Petrolia | Santa Claus Parade
Bright - 2 p.m.
Bright Christmas Parade
Link: Santa Claus Parades and Events - Small Towns in Oxford
Kincardine - 4 p.m.
Kincardine Santa Claus Parade
Link: 2023 Santa Claus Parade - "What Christmas Means to Me"
Stratford - 5 p.m.
Santa’s Parade of Lights
Link: Santa's Parade of Lights - City of Stratford
Lucan - 6 p.m.
Lucan Biddulph Santa Claus Parade
Link: Lucan Biddulph Santa Claus Parade
Plattsville - 6 p.m.
Plattsville Santa Claus Parade
Link: Santa Claus Parades and Events - Small Towns in Oxford
Sarnia - 6 p.m.
Santa Claus Christmas Parade
Link: Christmas All Around Town | Sarnia Kinsman
Wheatley - 6:30 p.m.
Wheatley Santa Claus Parade
Link: Wheatley Santa Claus Parade | Facebook
Sunday Dec. 3
Fingal - 2 p.m.
Fingal Santa Claus Parade
Link: Fingal Santa Claus Parade | Elgin Tourism
Belmont - 6 p.m.
Belmont Santa Claus Parade
Link: 19th Annual Santa Claus Parade | Facebook
Friday Dec. 8
Thorndale - 7 p.m.
Thorndale Santa Claus Parade
Link: Santa Claus Parade – Thorndale Lions Club
Saturday Dec. 9
Straffordville - 10:30 a.m.
Staffordville Santa Claus Parade
Link: Straffordville Hall Foundation | Facebook
Blyth - 11 a.m.
Blyth Santa Claus Parade
Link: Santa Claus Parade Poster | Blyth Community Betterment
Ridgetown - 1 p.m.
74th Anniversary Kiwanis Club of Ridgetown Santa Claus Parade
Link: Kiwanis Club of Ridgetown
Ilderton - 5 p.m.
Our Village Christmas Parade
Link: Ilderton Fair presented by the Ilderton Agricultural Society
Dutton 5 p.m.
Dutton Santa Claus Parade
Link: Santa Claus Parade
Dresden - 6 p.m.
Kinsmen Club of Dresden Santa Claus Parade
Link: Dresden Kinsman Club
Friday Dec. 15
Thamesville - 7 p.m.
Thamesville Santa Claus Parade
Link: Holiday Events
Saturday, Dec. 16
Burgessville - 6:30 p.m.
10th Santa Claus Parade
Link: Burgessville's Santa Claus Parade & Events
