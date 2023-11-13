Here's where to see Santa this holiday season

Santa Claus will be busy over the next several weeks in the London area.

CTV News has compiled a list of all the local parades where you can catch the big man in red.

We will also be creating an interactive map and photo gallery of best Christmas light displays in the region.

Please email us at londonnews@ctv.ca to have your address and photos added to the map and gallery or if your community is not on the below list of parades.

SANTA CLAUS PARADES AROUND THE REGION

Friday Nov. 17

Chatham - 6:30 p.m.

Historic Downtown Chatham-BIA Santa Claus Parade

Link: Historic Downtown Chatham – Chatham Santa Claus Parade 2023

Glencoe - 7 p.m.

Glencoe Santa Claus Parade

Link : Glencoe Santa Claus Parade | Visit Middlesex

St. Mary’s - 7 p.m.

Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade

Link: Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade

Saturday Nov. 18

Ingersoll - 11 a.m.

Ingersoll Rotary 26th Annual Christmas Parade

Link: Ingersoll Rotary 26th Annual Christmas Parade

Goderich - 6:30 p.m.

Festival of Lights and Santa Claus Parade

Link: Festival of Lights - Explore Goderich

Strathroy - 1 p.m.

The Strathroy Lions-Ricco Foods Santa Claus Parade

Link: The Strathroy Lions-Ricco Foods Santa Claus Parade | Strathroy & District Chamber of Commerce

Wallaceburg - 1 p.m.

Knights of Pythias Wallaceburg Santa Claus Parade

Link: Knights of Pythias

Exeter - 5 p.m.

Exeter Santa Claus Parade

Link: Exeter Lions Santa Claus Parade

London - 6 p.m.

London Santa Claus Parade

Link: London Santa Claus Parade

Woodstock - 6 p.m.

Woodstock Santa Claus Parade

Link: Tourism Oxford - Woodstock Santa Claus Parade 2023

Tillsonburg - 6 p.m.

Tillsonburg Santa Claus Parade

Link: Tourism Oxford - Tillsonburg Santa Claus Parade

St. Thomas - 6 p.m.

Optimist Santa Claus Parade

Link: Optimist Santa Claus Parade

Poplar Hill and Coldstream - 6:30 p.m.

Poplar Hill & District Lions Club Santa Claus Parade 2023

Link: Upcoming Poplar Hill Santa Claus Parade

Port Stanley - 7 p.m.

Dickens Days Night Parade

Link: Dickens' Days Weekend - Port Stanley

Saturday Nov. 25th

Hyde Park - 10 a.m.

Hyde Park Santa Parade

Link: Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade – Hyde Park, London Ontario

Wingham - 11 a.m.

Wingham Santa Claus Parade

Link: Wingham Lions Santa Claus Parade

Aylmer - 2 p.m.

79th Aylemer Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade

Link: Aylmer Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade

Listowel - 5 p.m.

Listowel’s Annual Christmas Parade

Link: North Perth Chamber of Commerce

Parkhill - 5:30 p.m.

Parkhill Santa Claus Parade

Link: Parkhill Santa Claus Parade

West Lorne - 6 p.m.

West Lorne Optimist Christmas Parade

Link: Santa Claus Parade 2023 - Optimist Club Of West Lorne

Otterville - 6 p.m.

Otterville Santa Claus Parade

Link: Norwich Fire Service | Facebook

Grand Bend - 6:30 p.m.

Grand Bend Santa Claus Parade

Link: Jingle Bells Group | Organizer of Grand Bend Holiday Displays

Forest - 7 p.m.

Forest Santa Claus Parade

Link: Forest Santa Claus Parade | Ontario's Blue Coast

Friday Dec. 1

Blenheim - 7 p.m.

Blenheim Santa Claus Parade

Link: Santa Claus Parade | Blenheimontario

Clinton - 7 p.m.

27th Annual Christmas Parade of Lights

Link: Christmas Parade 2023

Saturday Dec. 2

London - 11 a.m.

The Argyle BIA Santa Claus Parade

Link: Santa Claus Parade 2023 Santa Claus Parade

Norwich - 11 a.m.

Norwich Christmas Parade

Link: Norwich Fire Service | Facebook

Springfield - 1 p.m.

Springfield Santa Claus Parade

Link: Springfield Santa Claus Parade | Elgin Tourism

Petrolia - 2 p.m.

Petrolia Santa Claus Parade

Link: Visit Petrolia | Santa Claus Parade

Bright - 2 p.m.

Bright Christmas Parade

Link: Santa Claus Parades and Events - Small Towns in Oxford

Kincardine - 4 p.m.

Kincardine Santa Claus Parade

Link: 2023 Santa Claus Parade - "What Christmas Means to Me"

Stratford - 5 p.m.

Santa’s Parade of Lights

Link: Santa's Parade of Lights - City of Stratford

Lucan - 6 p.m.

Lucan Biddulph Santa Claus Parade

Link: Lucan Biddulph Santa Claus Parade

Plattsville - 6 p.m.

Plattsville Santa Claus Parade

Link: Santa Claus Parades and Events - Small Towns in Oxford

Sarnia - 6 p.m.

Santa Claus Christmas Parade

Link: Christmas All Around Town | Sarnia Kinsman

Wheatley - 6:30 p.m.

Wheatley Santa Claus Parade

Link: Wheatley Santa Claus Parade | Facebook

Sunday Dec. 3

Fingal - 2 p.m.

Fingal Santa Claus Parade

Link: Fingal Santa Claus Parade | Elgin Tourism

Belmont - 6 p.m.

Belmont Santa Claus Parade

Link: 19th Annual Santa Claus Parade | Facebook

Friday Dec. 8

Thorndale - 7 p.m.

Thorndale Santa Claus Parade

Link: Santa Claus Parade – Thorndale Lions Club

Saturday Dec. 9

Straffordville - 10:30 a.m.

Staffordville Santa Claus Parade

Link: Straffordville Hall Foundation | Facebook

Blyth - 11 a.m.

Blyth Santa Claus Parade

Link: Santa Claus Parade Poster | Blyth Community Betterment

Ridgetown - 1 p.m.

74th Anniversary Kiwanis Club of Ridgetown Santa Claus Parade

Link: Kiwanis Club of Ridgetown

Ilderton - 5 p.m.

Our Village Christmas Parade

Link: Ilderton Fair presented by the Ilderton Agricultural Society

Dutton 5 p.m.

Dutton Santa Claus Parade

Link: Santa Claus Parade

Dresden - 6 p.m.

Kinsmen Club of Dresden Santa Claus Parade

Link: Dresden Kinsman Club

Friday Dec. 15

Thamesville - 7 p.m.

Thamesville Santa Claus Parade

Link: Holiday Events

Saturday, Dec. 16

Burgessville - 6:30 p.m.

10th Santa Claus Parade

Link: Burgessville's Santa Claus Parade & Events