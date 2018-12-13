Featured
Salvation Army Christmas Hamper program begins Thursday
Volunteers work to sort toys for Salvation Army Christmas hampers in London, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 15, 2014. (Nick Paparella / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 8:12AM EST
Today is the first day of the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper program.
Hampers will be handed out starting at 9 a.m. and the Western Fair Agriplex, and the program lasts until Wednesday December 19th.
The Christmas Hamper Program provides families and individuals with a bag of potatoes, carrots, onions and a box of food containing the items needed to prepare a traditional Christmas dinner as well as a grocery store gift card and a bag of toys for children ages 12 and under.
The Salvation Army says they are in need of donations especially girls toys for the age range of 9-12 years old.
Those in need of Hampers will need to bring ID for all household members, proof of income from all sources and proof of address.