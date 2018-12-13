

CTV London





Today is the first day of the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper program.

Hampers will be handed out starting at 9 a.m. and the Western Fair Agriplex, and the program lasts until Wednesday December 19th.

The Christmas Hamper Program provides families and individuals with a bag of potatoes, carrots, onions and a box of food containing the items needed to prepare a traditional Christmas dinner as well as a grocery store gift card and a bag of toys for children ages 12 and under.

The Salvation Army says they are in need of donations especially girls toys for the age range of 9-12 years old.

Those in need of Hampers will need to bring ID for all household members, proof of income from all sources and proof of address.